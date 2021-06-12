Nigeria: My 'Biggest Challenge' Running Akwa Ibom - Governor

11 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

Mr Emmanuel said his administration has delivered on its programmes, despite the challenges.

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel said one of his biggest challenges in running the state is that he does not have control of important policies like the fiscal policies which are "handed down" by the federal government.

Mr Emmanuel, who disclosed this while speaking with reporters on Friday in Uyo, said there were lots of things he would have loved to do differently but could not because he had to "align with the centre" - the federal government.

"We have been hit by two major economic recessions, we have been hit by different policies that we don't have control over. They are all affecting us at the same time. We have also been hit by the pandemic that has ravaged the whole planet earth," he said.

Mr Emmanuel said his administration, irrespective of the challenges, did not give excuses or failed to deliver on projects and programmes.

"Even when there was COVID, we were still releasing new things into the economy. I remember June or July last year, when COVID was so strong, we were bringing in new aircrafts to run our airline. We were doing so many things."

The governor said he would score his administration "not less than 85 per cent" in terms of performance.

He said it was better for journalists to ask him questions rather than "go behind to write things that are incorrect".

"Serving the people has never been easy," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Key Takeaways From Nigeria President’s Interview with AriseTV
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X