Nigeria: Buhari - I Joined Army Prepared to Die for Nigeria, As President I'll Defend Its Corporate Existence

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he was prepared to die for Nigeria the day he joined the army, vowing that as President, he will defend the country's corporate existence.

"Overcoming the present challenges is but one of a necessary process that we have to undergo as a nation so that we can come out stronger. The day I joined the Nigerian Army I was prepared to lay down my life for Nigeria.

"As your President I remain ever committed to upholding and defending Nigeria's corporate existence," the president said, in a national broadcast to mark Nigeria's 2021 Democracy Day Saturday.

He further said, "My strong belief in the Nigerian spirit gives me comfort that we are facing these challenges with renewed commitment to keep our country one."