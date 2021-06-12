Nigeria: Police Arrest Man With Body Parts in Osun

Police say the victim was invited from Ibadan by his boyfriend to Apomu, where she was killed and her body parts removed for money rituals.

The police in Osun have arrested Kabiru Oyedun, 39, for being in possession of dismembered body parts of a yet-to-be-identified woman allegedly for money rituals.

Olawale Olokode, the Police Commissioner, while parading the suspect with the body parts of the victim on Friday in Osogbo, said he was arrested on Thursday, at about 9pm in his house, in Apomu Town, Isokan Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Olokode said the suspect was arrested with the dismembered body parts kept in his house following credible information from the public.

He said the suspect, in collaboration with one of his friends called Akin, who is still at large, killed the victim at the suspect's house, where they removed vital parts of her body.

According to the commissioner, Akin, now at large, was the one who brought the victim to the suspect's house, informing him that the girl was his girlfriend whom he wanted to kill for a money ritual.

Mr Olokode said the victim was invited from Ibadan by his boyfriend to Apomu, where she was killed and her body parts removed for money rituals.

He said the Divisional Police Officer at Apomu led police officers to recover the body parts of the victim, adding that the police are on the trail of the victim's boyfriend (Akin).

He, however, called on parents to always monitor their children and wards to know the kind of people they associate with.

Suspect

The suspect, speaking with journalists, confessed to the crime, saying that it was his friend (Akin) that strangled and killed the girl, while having sex with her in his room, adding that he only held the girl's legs while she struggled for life.

The suspect added that his friend (Akin) told him that he wanted to use the girl for money ritual with a promise that he will pay N50,000 for any body part of the victim, if he assisted him to kill the lady.

He said his friend, a herbalist in Ikoyi Town, later took away the girl's heart after dismembering the body.

He said that it was his neighbour, who suspected that something wrong was going on in his apartment, that alerted the police.

'No herders attack'

In another development, the police commissioner dispelled the rumour that suspected herdsmen attacked and abducted students of School of health technology, Ilesha, in the early hours of Friday.

Mr Olokode described the information being circulated as fake news, adding that residents of Ilesha panicked when they were misinformed that they were going to be attacked.

He said that the shooting in the air by hunters and vigilantes in the area, to alert the residents, heightened the tension and panic.

Mr Olokode said that no attack or abduction took place in Ilesha or in the school.

NAN