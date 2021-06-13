Western Sahara: President Gali Welcomes President Tebboune's 'Clear, Frank' Positions

11 June 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Algiers — President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Secretary General of the Frente POLISARIO Brahim Gali welcomed "the clear and frank" positions of the Algerian State and its President Abdelmadjid Tebboune vis-à-vis the Sahrawi cause.

President Gali received at the Army's Central Hospital Mohamed-Seghir-Nekkache of Ain Naadja (Algiers) Sahrawi Prime Minister Bouchraya Hamoudi Beyoun who went to see him. President Gali's health is clearly improving.

The Sahrawi President welcomed, during the meeting, "the clear and frank positions of the brotherly Algerian State and its President Abdelmadjid Tebboune who has continuously expressed them at every opportunity."

He also conveyed his greetings to all the children of his people, calling for a general mobilization of the different institutions and authorities and of activists, in order to foil the plans of the occupation, while reaffirming the national choice for freedom and independence.

For his part, Hamoudi Beyoun presented to President Gali a general and detailed report on the "execution of the programmes characterized by positive results obtained in different fields."

The latest developments in the Sahrawi issue were reviewed "in the light of the achievements made in the previous military, juridical, political and media period, marked by dense and important regional and international presence," according to the source.SPS

