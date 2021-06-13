Algeria: President Tebboune - Legislative Elections, Second Stage On Path of Building an Algeria Closer to Citizens

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Saturday in Algiers that the legislative elections represent a "second stage in the process of change and building of a democratic Algeria which is closer to the citizen."

"Like all citizens, I have accomplished my electoral duty. This is a second milestone in the process of change and building a democratic Algeria which will be even closer to the citizens."

"In my capacity as President and citizen, I firmly believe in article 7 of the Constitution stipulating that the people are the source of all power, which exercises it through their elected officials