Algeria Holding Early Parliamentary Elections After 2 Years of Political Unrest

12 June 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Algerian voters are casting their ballots Saturday in early parliamentary elections, after two years of political unrest, although pro-democracy activists have called for a mass boycott.

The vote is the first parliamentary elections since Abdelaziz Bouteflika was ousted in 2019 after 20 years as president, facing protests over corruption, joblessness and repression.

Pro-government parties have called for broad participation, branding the vote "crucial" for restoring stability.

The early elections were called as President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has promised a "new Algeria," attracting young candidates and others from outside the political elite.

More than 20,000 candidates are competing for the 407-seat parliament. Upwards of 50% of them are running as independents and the remainder are on party lists.

Voting stations will close at 7:00 p.m. local time.

