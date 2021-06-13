Algeria Holding Early Parliamentary Elections After 2 Years of Political Unrest

Algerian voters are casting their ballots Saturday in early parliamentary elections, after two years of political unrest, although pro-democracy activists have called for a mass boycott.

The vote is the first parliamentary elections since Abdelaziz Bouteflika was ousted in 2019 after 20 years as president, facing protests over corruption, joblessness and repression.

Pro-government parties have called for broad participation, branding the vote "crucial" for restoring stability.

The early elections were called as President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has promised a "new Algeria," attracting young candidates and others from outside the political elite.

More than 20,000 candidates are competing for the 407-seat parliament. Upwards of 50% of them are running as independents and the remainder are on party lists.

Voting stations will close at 7:00 p.m. local time.