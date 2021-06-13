Nigeria: Govt Harvests 30,000 Litres of Rabbit Urine for Fertiliser Production

A federal government agency, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) says it has harvested over 30,000 litres of rabbit urine and 1,000kg of rabbit droppings for fertiliser production in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, while briefing newsmen in Abuja, said the rabbit urine and droppings were subjected to laboratory analysis and rabbit farmers were already realising income from it.

Similarly, Ikonne said the authority had identified and recovered NALDA's abandoned farm estates across the country following directives by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated that recoveries were made from 21 states, including Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Borno, Delta, Ekiti and Kaduna.

Ikonne added that the NALDA had started reactivating them in phases and was already in partnership with some state governments to reactivate abandoned state-owned farm estates.

According to him, the reconstruction and reactivation of the abandoned Acharaugo Farm Estate in Imo State, comprising 20 poultry pens, goat pens, crop farming areas and a feed mill, had begun and was expected to be completed by August 2021.

In Ebonyi State, the Authority was in the process of reactivating the hatchery farm in Nkaliki, while it had initiated a programme called NALDA Integrated Farms, to be established in all the 109 senatorial districts across the country, he said.

The NALDA boss said they had begun dry season rice farming in Adamawa, Niger, Yobe, Taraba and Bauchi, as pilot states.

NAN