Algeria: Legislative Elections - Average National Turnout Nears 30.20%

13 June 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

The average turnout in the legislative elections neared 30.20% nationwide at the closure of polling stations at 08:00 p.m., announced Saturday evening the Chairman of the Independent National Authority for Elections (ANIE) Mohamed Charfi.

See also: Legislative polls: Results might be announced after 96 hours

A 25% turnout was reported in 5 provinces and 20%-25% in 7 provinces.

According to Charfi, 22 provinces recorded the participation of over 100,000 voters.

These rates remain "provisional" pending further details on the conduct of the election that will be given later, he said.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
June 12 Is Not a Date, It Is History for Nigeria
Key Takeaways From Nigeria President’s Interview with AriseTV

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X