Algeria: Legislative Elections - Average National Turnout Nears 30.20%

The average turnout in the legislative elections neared 30.20% nationwide at the closure of polling stations at 08:00 p.m., announced Saturday evening the Chairman of the Independent National Authority for Elections (ANIE) Mohamed Charfi.

See also: Legislative polls: Results might be announced after 96 hours

A 25% turnout was reported in 5 provinces and 20%-25% in 7 provinces.

According to Charfi, 22 provinces recorded the participation of over 100,000 voters.

These rates remain "provisional" pending further details on the conduct of the election that will be given later, he said.