Rwanda: Curfew to Start At 9 PM, Places of Worship and Public Offices to Function At 30% Capacity

13 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

The government, on Saturday, June 12 announced new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, among which the daily curfew has been extended by one hour, running from 9 PM to 4 AM.

In addition, public transport (buses) will be allowed to carry passengers only at 50 percent of their capacity, while public offices will function at 30 percent capacity - mainly allowing only essential staff in their premises.

The rest will work from home.

Likewise, places of worship will host congregations at 30 percent of the normal capacity of their facilities, and Covid-19 preventive measures will be observed during the prayers.

But this will only apply to places of worship that have been authorised to host worshippers.

All these measures will be taking effect starting from Monday, June 14 and will be reviewed after a period of 2 weeks.

Cafes and restaurants will also operate at a 30 percent occupancy limit, while gyms will operate at 10 percent of their venue capacity.

All businesses will close at 8 PM.

Civil and religious weddings will not be exceeding 30 persons, and local authorities have to be informed prior to the event.

Events happening at hotels among other public places are not allowed to exceed 50 percent of the venues' capacity, and all participants should have negative Covid-19 results, not exceeding 3 days prior to the event.

