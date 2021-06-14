Nigeria: Covid-19 - Lagos Jabs 107,283 Persons 2nd Vaccine Dose

13 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The commissioner says administration of the second dose of the vaccine, which began on May 28, would end on July 9

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, says 107,283 persons have received the second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in the state as at June 10,2021.

Mr Abayomi made this known through his Instagram account @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Sunday while giving the state's COVID-19 Vaccination update for June 10.

He said that 8,929 persons received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the reported date.

According to him, 210, 633 persons who received the first jab of the vaccine were yet to get the second dose of the vaccine.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner had earlier disclosed that 317,916 persons were vaccinated with the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Mr Abayomi said that administration of the second dose of the vaccine, which began on May 28, would end on July 9.

He advised citizens who had received their first dose to proceed to the health facilities where they got their first dose on their scheduled appointment dates.

The commissioner also advised residents to stagger their arrival at the vaccination site from between 8.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. to avoid overcrowding and overwhelming the health workers.(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South African Covid-19 Infections Surge Amid Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X