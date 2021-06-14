Zimbabwe: Bev Exposes Womanising Hubby

13 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

After initial denial her marriage was under threat, raunchy dancer, Beverly 'Bev' Sibanda has released images and chats shared between her husband and his lover.

This comes few months after she celebrated her first anniversary.

The Sexy Angels poster girl exchanged vows with one United Kingdom based Chambuka Mufudzi at the Harare Magistrates' Court last year January.

The marriage, which came as a surprise to many, appears short-lived after Bev posted Facebook images of her husband sharing cosy moments with another woman only identified as Pearl.

Bev went on to publish screenshots of chats between Chambuka and his alleged 'lover'.

She accuses her husband of engaging in an extra marital affair.

It appears Chambuka is in the UK while Bev is living in Zimbabwe.

"Hero basa iwe ndiwe wekuhura ikoko," reads part of the post, literally meaning, "you are in the business of sex relationships with other women".

This comes barely a week after the bottle stunt entertainer said all was well in her bedroom despite a prior controversial post insinuating her husband was unfaithful.

Bev had claimed the post was a mere marketing gimmick for her skin cream business and there was no need for people to read much into it.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South African Covid-19 Infections Surge Amid Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X