Rwanda: Women Football League Finally to Return on July 31

After a one-year hiatus, the women football teams have finally been given the greenlight to return to football action after the football governing body (FERWAFA) announced that the new women's league season will commence on July 31.

The date for the league return was announced as a result of a series of meetings between FERWAFA and Heads of Women football clubs on covid-19 protocols for the league to run smoothly.

"The meeting has decided that the women's football league will begin on July 31, 2021 and will involve all teams that normally play the league," a statement from Ferwafa confirmed on Sunday.

The resumption date will apply for both first and second division leagues.

Prior to resumption, women football clubs were requested to register so they can be allowed to compete in this year's league season as well as licenses for their players.

All games will be played under strict guidelines approved by the Ministry of Sports. Actions will be taken against teams that fail to abide by the preventive guidelines.

Contrary to the men's league where players are staying in residential camp during this season's football league, players in the women's league will be allowed to play league games for their teams and then return to their respective homes after every match.

This was agreed after realizing that many of the players are students and the decision was hence taken to facilitate them continue their studies when the 2021/22 academic year opens in September.

To be able to participate in the league, teams will be facilitated with transport, meals, ambulance and IPC Manager during the competition.

Meanwhile, each team will receive Rwf 3.8 million which is part of FIFA Women Covid-19 Grant ahead of the league resumption. The funds will be used for clubs to cope with covid-19 preventive activities when the league resumes.

Ten teams are expected to participate in this year's league. They will play one-leg matches between them and the top five on the table will play two-legged matches between them.

The first team will be crowned champions and will represent Rwanda in the CAF women Champions League next season.

Scandinavia are defending champions having won the 2018/19 league title while the 2019/20 league was cancelled as a result of Covid-19.