Rwanda: Women Football League Finally to Return on July 31

14 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

After a one-year hiatus, the women football teams have finally been given the greenlight to return to football action after the football governing body (FERWAFA) announced that the new women's league season will commence on July 31.

The date for the league return was announced as a result of a series of meetings between FERWAFA and Heads of Women football clubs on covid-19 protocols for the league to run smoothly.

"The meeting has decided that the women's football league will begin on July 31, 2021 and will involve all teams that normally play the league," a statement from Ferwafa confirmed on Sunday.

The resumption date will apply for both first and second division leagues.

Prior to resumption, women football clubs were requested to register so they can be allowed to compete in this year's league season as well as licenses for their players.

All games will be played under strict guidelines approved by the Ministry of Sports. Actions will be taken against teams that fail to abide by the preventive guidelines.

Contrary to the men's league where players are staying in residential camp during this season's football league, players in the women's league will be allowed to play league games for their teams and then return to their respective homes after every match.

This was agreed after realizing that many of the players are students and the decision was hence taken to facilitate them continue their studies when the 2021/22 academic year opens in September.

To be able to participate in the league, teams will be facilitated with transport, meals, ambulance and IPC Manager during the competition.

Meanwhile, each team will receive Rwf 3.8 million which is part of FIFA Women Covid-19 Grant ahead of the league resumption. The funds will be used for clubs to cope with covid-19 preventive activities when the league resumes.

Ten teams are expected to participate in this year's league. They will play one-leg matches between them and the top five on the table will play two-legged matches between them.

The first team will be crowned champions and will represent Rwanda in the CAF women Champions League next season.

Scandinavia are defending champions having won the 2018/19 league title while the 2019/20 league was cancelled as a result of Covid-19.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South African Covid-19 Infections Surge Amid Third Infection Wave
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X