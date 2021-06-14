Zambia: President Edgar Lungu Collapses After 'Sudden Dizziness'

13 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Michael Chawe

Zambia President Edgar Lungu collapsed in the capital, Lusaka, during a national defence day event on Sunday, local media reported.

Shortly after, Secretary to the Cabinet, Dr Simon Miti, issued a statement to reporters and the State TV, assuring the local public and the international community that President Lungu "is well and has continued to discharge his duties".

Dr Miti disclosed that during the observation of the 45th Defence Force Day Commemoration and Investiture Ceremony, the President experienced "sudden dizziness" but recovered immediately.

Mr Lungu is said to have walked on his own to his car and returned to State House.

The Zambian leader had a similar experience in 2015, caused by what the presidency said was an "oesophagus condition".

The four-hour defence day ceremony took place at Lusaka's Freedom Statute on Independence Avenue where the Defence Forces showcased their military prowess.

President Lungu used the event to conduct an investiture ceremony to honour gallant men and women in uniform.

Zambia is preparing for a general election set for August 12.

President Lungu ascended to power in a by-election necessitated by Michael Sata's death in 2014.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South African Covid-19 Infections Surge Amid Third Infection Wave
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X