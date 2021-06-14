Kenya: KPA Teams Maintain Winning Streak in Malawi Tourney

Blantyre — Kenya Ports Authority women's team Sunday won their second straight game against Blantyre-based Mikoko Mystics 85-22 in an entertaining match at the College of Medicine as the annual Malawi international basketball tournament entered Day Two.

The Dockers, who had registered a century mark scoreline against Eagles in the first match, found the going tough against Mikoko Mystics especially in the third quarter when they were restricted to a 14-07 scoreline after dominating the first and second quarters 20-05 and 22-04 respectively.

With the six-foot-five Medina Okot tightly marked, it was another international Becky Nkatha who took control posting an impressive 18 points among them three from beyond the arc as the in-form Hilda Indasi, Ritah Aluoch, Seline Okumu and Barbra Diana Aranda provided the much needed back-up.

Faris Fongo, Maria Kapepa and Eve Tembenu gave a good account of themselves for the Malawians with seven, six and three points respectively especially after KPA coach Anthony Ojukwu resorted to his trademark pressure defence in the last quarter outscoring thier opponents 29-06.

"Gradually, I have started noticing some chemistry in the team especially after the long break which was occasioned by the surge in Covid-19 cases which saw the government suspend sports. The tournament is offering a very opportunity to perfect our plays and work on our various defensive options," a happy KPA women coach Anthony Ojukwu said.

His Mystics counterpart Harry Mkumba praised his charges for putting up a brave fight against the otherwise superior opponents saying they were learning valuable lessons.

"We have only been watching KPA teams on the televisions whenever they are engaged in international games and I must admit my players were very excited to play against them," Mkumba said after the match.

In their second game of the tournament, KPA men's team defeated Poly Wild Cat Bricks 82-49 in an thirlling encounter.

Once again Lenox Wanje, Job Byron and Ken Wachira were the main actors in this game which saw the home team offer some resistance early on.

Veteran Victor Odendo was impressive in defence keeping the marauding Wildcats forwards led by Andrew Lipala at bay.

In the all-Malawian affair, Naganga beat Crazy Warriors 74 -58 despite losing the last quarter 18-15.