Kenya: 14 More Covid-19 Deaths, 161 Cases in Kenya With 5.7% Positivity

13 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Kenya recorded 14 new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, raising fatalities in the country to 3,410.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the deaths were all reported late death from facility health records, some from last month.

Kagwe said 161 people had tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 2,805 increasing the total caseload to 175,337.

The country's positivity rate stood at 5.7 percent.

There were 957 more patients are admitted in hospitals across the country among them 155 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

29 were on ventilatory support and 106 on supplemental oxygen while 20 patients were under observation, the Health CS said.

108 other patients were separately on supplemental oxygen with 103 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

177 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease raising recoveries to 120,208.

So far, a total of 1,113,158 people had been vaccinated by Sunday among them 986,881 who have received their while 126,277 have received their second dose.

Kenya is sourcing vaccines from Johnson and Johnson as well as Pfizer to undertake more vaccinations after challenges in acquiring the AstraZeneca from India that has experienced high infections and deaths.

Kagwe said the government aims to vaccinate at least 30 million people, mainly adults once the vaccines are acquired.

On Thursday, the government announced it had set aside Sh14.3 billion for the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccines in its 2021-2022 financial budget.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South African Covid-19 Infections Surge Amid Third Infection Wave
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X