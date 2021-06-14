Kenya: AFC Leopards Reach FKF Cup Final

AFC Leopards are through to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup final after edging out Equity Bank 6-5 on post match penalties in the semi-finals following a barren draw in regulation time.

Both teams had battled to a goalless draw in the tough semi-final held at Utalii grounds in Nairobi.

Leopards' second-choice goalkeeper John Oyemba saved Stephen Ologi's penalty, to put coach Patrick Aussems' side one match away from their 11th cup success.

Levian Ochieng missed Equity's other penalty as Alvin Wafula, Evans Ocheing, Derrick Ayisi, Kigaru Juma and goalkeeper Timothy Ngugi converted.

Leopards' penalties were converted by skipper Isaac Kipyegon, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Said Tsuma, Washington Munene and Clyde Senaji. Austin Odhiambo missed Leopards other penalty.

"It is a joy to be in the final but I really want to congratulate this team (Equity) because they as well deserve to qualify to the finals. Penalty is a 50-50 and to be honest with you, they produced better football that some clubs in the Premier League," said Aussems.

His opposite number John Baraza said:

"We have played the way we had planned in training, so I am ok with the results. Our is to go and concentrate in the league now. We have received some valuable lessons from this competition which will help us a lot in the league."

Leopards had every reason to worry about the third tier side after Equity attacked immediately through Sunday Katumba, whose effort was saved by Oyemba.

With Ingwe struggling to break into the Division One's side danger area, Marvin Omondi attempted to find the target with a long-range shot in the opening quarter-hour, but it flew over the crossbar, before Brysan Wangai forced Oyemba to a decent save on the other end from a free-kick.

Leopards' first real chance of the match arrived on 20 minutes, when skipper Isaac Kipyegon's free-kick from the right went narrowly wide.

Austin Odhiambo picked Elvis Rupia with a corner-kick delivery at the half-hour but the striker's shot was feeble.

Washington Munene then attempted to find Odhiambo upfront with a through pass, but Equity's keeper Timothy Ngugi reacted fast and made a save.

In the 40th minute, Odhiambo forced Ngugi to another brilliant save from a well taken free-kick.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both sides made a change at the restart, Leopards resting Caleb Olilo and Bienvenue Shaka for Collins Shivachi and Collins Shichenje respectively.

Equity rested Ezra Chege for Derrick Ayisi who is their top scorer in the competition with three goals.

As time elapsed, tempers were rising in the match, with both benches claiming penalties, but centre referee Peter Waweru ignored their calls.

Odhiambo then embarked on a brilliant solo run on the left but his shot rattled the side netting.

Leopards, who had dominated this second-half, survived a scare in the 75th minute when Katumba's shot was cleared off the line by Clyde Senaji after Oyemba had been beaten.

The bankers also survived the other end, as Munene's stunning free-kick flew wide.

Ingwe would have killed the game deep in extra-time but Ngugi saved Kipyegon and Rupia's efforts.