Kenya: Wadadia FC Eye Maiden Women's Crown

13 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Wadadia FC tactician Rashid Sumba is optimistic that his charges can bag this season's Football Kenya Federation Women's Premier League title after qualifying for the playoffs.

The Mumias-based side finished in the third position in Zone B on 26 points following a 1-1 draw against Kisumu Starlets in their last match on Saturday.

Vihiga Queens finished at the top of Zone B unbeaten on 40 points from 14 matches, while Nakuru Queens were second on 27 points and picked three free points after Sep Ladies failed to show up at Nakuru showground.

Wadadia will host Gaspo in the play off stage at Nakuru showground on June 19. Gaspo finished as runners up on 29 points following a 3-3 draw against relegated Makolanders.

The semifinals and finals are set for June 25 and June 27 respectively at Nakuru showgrounds.

"Gaspo is a good team and in 2019 they beat us at home while we drew away. This season we are not taking chances and our eyes are on the trophy. It will be a tough game but our aim is to end Vihiga Queen's dominance in the league as we anticipate meeting them in the semis or finals," Sumba told Nation Sport.

In another play-off, Nakuru Queens will host Ulinzi Starlets who finished in the third position in Zone A.

Ulinzi Starlets played out to a barren draw against Gaspo over the weekend and are also eying their maiden league title

Just like record champions Vihiga Queens, Thika United finished the league unbeaten, winning all their matches garnering maximum points (42). Both teams will await the winner of the playoffs at the semi-final stage.

The race for the Golden Boot was also decided on the last day with Thika Queens Mwanahalima 'Dogo' Jereko bagging a hat trick in a 5-0 thrashing of relegated Mathare Women at Campy Toyoyo grounds.

The Harambee Starlets attacker finished joint top with Trans Nzoia Falcons' Violet Nanjala on 19 goals.

Vihiga's Teresa Engesha, who was also in the race, finished on 15 goals, but didn't feature in their hard-fought 3-2 win against Falcons due to an injury.

