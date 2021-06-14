Kenya Drop to Classification Stage in Continental Tourney

13 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

The national women's handball team will now play in the President Cup after finishing last in Group 'B' of the ongoing Africa Nations Cup Championship in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Kenya lost their preliminary matches against hosts Cameroon 40-26, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 42-16 before they crashed out against stubborn Nigeria on Saturday night 26-21.

Kenya team manager Caroline Kusa said a concentration lapse in the dying minutes of the second half cost them.

"Nigeria was beatable but we let our guards down and we were punished. We intend to carry the same energy as we head into to the placement matches. As much as we would have liked to play in the quater-finals, our efforts were not good enough but we hope to perform well in the rankings," said the official.

The President Cup, which kicks off Monday, will act as ranking for teams that failed to qualify for quater-finals in the event that has attracted three groups. The top two teams in each group proceed to the quater-finals.

Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, DR Congo, Angola and Congo among others will square it out in the quater-finals.

In the President Cup, Kenya will be in the company of Guinea and Madagascar which finished bottom in Group 'A', Cape Verde that was placed last in Group 'C' and Nigeria which finished third in Group 'B'.

