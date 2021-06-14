Kenya: Khanyereri Wins Ladies Open Amateur Championship

US-based Serah Khanyereri Sunday beat Kitale's Naomi Wafula by four shots at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club to become the new Kenya Ladies Open Amateur Stroke play golf champion.

Usually a scratch player in the USA, though the World Handicap System gave her four handicap, Khanyereri posted a 54-hole total of 229 gross to claim the overall championship title after a two over par 74 in the final round which included a bogey at the par four-18th.

"Its great to be back home and win this prestigious ladies event and here at my home club. My first round on Saturday was not however a good one as I dropped some shots I shouldn't have," said Khanyereri, who had levelled the front nine after making two birdies on the fourth and seventh against bogeys at the par three-sixth and at the eighth.

At the back nine, Khanyereri dropped shots at the 12th,14th and at the 18th, having made a birdie earlier on at the 13th. hole.

"My swing is good and I am general taking off well from the tee with my three wood, but I made some few bad approach shots like at the 18th which made me miss the green on regulation," added Khanyereri, who said she would like to play a number of events in the two months she will be around.

Wafula, who like Khanyereri is a product of the Rose Naliaka Golf Academy, shot four over par 76 in the final round for a total of 233 gross to eventually emerge as the A division champion, beating Kiambu's Joyce Wanjiru by four shots, while Vet Lab Sports Club's Mercy Nyanchama finished third on 239.

Taking the first round gross title was Agnes Nyakio on 82 and the second round went to Faith Ontune on 80 with Ashley Awuor taking the final round gross title on 79 gross.

Taking the nett title in the A division title was Rachel Ndei of Vet Lab on 218 nett, while Sarah Nyareru on 220 was second. Mary Muthoni posted 223 nett to finish third.

In B division, junior golfers Bianca Ngecu posted 280 gross to win by five shots from Patricia Wangongu with Mukami Wangai coming home third on 289 gross.

The three rounds winners in the B divisions were Rosemary Mkok on 91, Kim Choi with 92 and Shivani Patel who posted 93 gross.

The overall nett title went to Judy Nyambura with a score of 214 nett, while Carren Agengo beat Wairimu Wanjaiya on countback with nett 223 to finish second.

Winning the stableford subsidiary was Florence Riungu on 40 points, with Catherine Wambui on 36 finishing second after beating Lucy Maina on countback and Naomi Kimata on 33 coming home fourth.

The tournament, which was sponsored by Kenya Tourism Board and supported by AAR HealthCare, attracted players from all over the country and was the first national event since golf activities were allowed in the country.