Kenya: Spitfire FC Stay Top in FKF Eastern Region Division Two

13 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Reginah Kinogu

The FKF Eastern Region Division Two leaders Spitfire FC maintained their lead after downing Mwiki FC 1-0 on Saturday at Moi Air Base.

The win took them to 20 points after eight games, having won six and drawn twice, while Mwiki FC are on nine points.

At the Woodley stadium, Uweza FC carried the day after their 2-1 victory against Green Berets FC increasing their points tally to 12, while the Berets remained on 10 points.

Kahawa United's Amos Nyaga scored the lone goal during their match against Dagorretti Lions.

On Sunday, the 10-men of Marafiki FC thrashed JYSA FC 5-1. Micheal Da Silva, Patrick Wanjira and Nick Chepkirui gave Marafiki a 3-0 first half lead.

Marafiki's defensive midfielder Ban Chemour was sent off in the 59th minute for the second bookable offence. It was his second sending off in as many matches.

JYSA's Meshack Bolo then scored a penalty in the 60th minute before Chepkirui scored their last two goals in the 67th and 90th minute to complete his hat-trick.

Marafiki FC have accumulated 11 points, while JYSA are on eight points. JYSA's coach Hassan Odiwa said that the game was a learning curve.

"The game did not go as we had planned but we have learnt from the mistakes we made today ahead of our other matches," he said.

Marafiki coach James Kabuga praised his charges for making good use of home advantage and they now turn their attention to matches against Uweza FC at Kinunga Stadium before travelling to Mwiki grounds to face Terror Squad.

"My players were good and I thank the fans for the huge turn up and support to the team. What we need now is just to motivate the players and aim at topping of the table so that we can be promoted next season," he said.

