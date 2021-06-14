Kenya Prisons Win Big to Go Top of KVF League

Kenya Prisons men's volleyball team won their two crucial fixtures on Sunday to move top of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League standings.

Prisons overwhelmed Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-0 (25-21,25-20,26-24, before they saw off Kenya Forest Service (KFS) 3-0 (25-18,25-15,30-28) in their second match of the day at the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology grounds, Kakamega.

The development saw the 2016 champions dislodge Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) on top of standings.

Prisons have 29 points from 11 matches, while KPA, who won against Western Prisons 3-0 (25-15,25-20,25-17), are second with 25 points from 10 matches. Champions General Service Unit (GSU) reigned supreme against Nairobi Prisons 3-1(25-17,21-25,25-19,25-19) to retain their third position on the standings.

KPA team manager Joel Kosgei remained optimistic his side will finish first at the end of the regular season, which is expected to end next month.

"The best thing about all these is that we are in contention of a play-offs slot. However, everything will fall in place next month when the regular season wraps up. In 2019, we proceeded to the semis and we went ahead to finish second at the end of season, but want to challenge for the title this time round," said Kosgei.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus said they are happy they kept their unbeaten run.

"Our current position on the standings does not bother us. What we are looking at is to guard our unbeaten run and definitely qualify for the play-offs," said Tarus, a former men's national team assistant coach.