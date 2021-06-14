Kenya: EACC Stops Hiring of Graft Suspect at Varsities Placement Agency

The anti-graft agency has launched investigations into circumstances under which the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) recruited an individual with a corruption case in court.

The KUCCPS board last week recruited Mr James Omondi Ambuso as its director of quality assurance but the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has rejected the appointment on grounds that it violates the provisions of the Anti- Corruption and Economic Crimes Act. Mr Ambuso previously worked at Kenya Water Resources Management Authority as manager in charge of finance and administration.

Arrested and charged

He was arrested and charged in court in 2019 and is facing up to seven criminal charges varying from soliciting for bribes to abuse of office while still working at KWRMA.

"The commission oversight and enforcement mandate advises the Board that Mr Ambuso cannot be engaged or take up public appointment until the matter before court is finalised," EACC boss Twalib Mbarak says in a letter KUCCPS.

The letter is dated June 7 and is addressed to KUCCPS boss Agnes Wahome and copied to the chair of the board, Mr Joe Ager.

Before the appointment, Mr Ambuso was on suspension on half pay pending the determination of his case.