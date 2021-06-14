Kenya: EACC Stops Hiring of Graft Suspect at Varsities Placement Agency

13 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ibrahim Oruko

The anti-graft agency has launched investigations into circumstances under which the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) recruited an individual with a corruption case in court.

The KUCCPS board last week recruited Mr James Omondi Ambuso as its director of quality assurance but the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has rejected the appointment on grounds that it violates the provisions of the Anti- Corruption and Economic Crimes Act. Mr Ambuso previously worked at Kenya Water Resources Management Authority as manager in charge of finance and administration.

Arrested and charged

He was arrested and charged in court in 2019 and is facing up to seven criminal charges varying from soliciting for bribes to abuse of office while still working at KWRMA.

"The commission oversight and enforcement mandate advises the Board that Mr Ambuso cannot be engaged or take up public appointment until the matter before court is finalised," EACC boss Twalib Mbarak says in a letter KUCCPS.

The letter is dated June 7 and is addressed to KUCCPS boss Agnes Wahome and copied to the chair of the board, Mr Joe Ager.

Before the appointment, Mr Ambuso was on suspension on half pay pending the determination of his case.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South African Covid-19 Infections Surge Amid Third Infection Wave
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X