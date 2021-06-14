Nigeria: Over 12,500 Passports Issued to Nigerians in UK, Says Nigerian High Commission

14 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

The Nigeria High Commission in the United Kingdom has said passports have been issued to over 12,500 Nigerians in the country.

Until recently, getting a passport has been a problem in the Nigerian foreign mission as passport booklets have been scarce.

The same as being the situation in the country as many passport applicants were left stranded for many months.

A statement issued by the High Commission, which was made available to THISDAY yesterday, said 12,580 passports have been issued recently, and delivered to Nigerians as at June 8, 2021.

The statement read: "In line with the commitment of the Mission to ensure service delivery, we are happy to report that 14,189 passport applications have been captured from April 16, 2021, while 12,580 have been issued and delivered to Nigerians as at June 8, 2021.

"The remaining applications are under processing, and would be delivered in due course. The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has continuously ensured the availability of passport booklets, and this would be sustained in the Mission."

The Mission lamented that between May 3 and June 4, 2021, it was hectic as the traffic of passport applicants was huge.

It said: "Nevertheless, all applicants who showed up at an average of 452 per day were processed accordingly. Many applicants left the Mission as late as between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. daily within the period, while lessons learnt would be useful for such future challenges."

