Nigeria: Troops Need Prayers to Defeat B/Haram, Banditry - General

A Nigerian Army General, Brig.-Gen. Abimbola Yussuph, yesterday sought fervent prayers for the troops to win the war against the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry and other criminalities.

Fielding questions from journalists in Abuja during 3rd anniversary of Temple of Mercy Prophetic Ministry, he said the war against insurgency had reached a stage where some level of spirituality should be involved.

He said: "Even at war, we still have some level of spiritual component because the man fighting this war has a belief and whatever he believes, you need to encourage him so that he can continue to fight.

"So, I'll say we need that spiritual component to keep fighting and I know, by God's mercy, we'll see an end to this war because for every war, there must be a time people will come to the round table."

In his own part, the presiding pastor, Akin Akinnigbagbe, urged Nigerian leaders to fear God.