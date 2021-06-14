Nigeria: New A.A Rano Station Offers Free Fuel to Kaduna Residents

A.A. Rano Petroleum Company over the weekend opened a mega station at Danbushiya, Millennium city in Kaduna State.

This is the 4th station the company is opening in Kaduna State.

The company provided free fuel for residents during the commissioning period which lasted for about three hours.

Our correspondent reports that the gesture caused a long queue as both commercial and personal vehicles besieged the station to get free fuel.

The General Manager, Retail Business, Muhammad Abdul said the company will be opening four more station in Kaduna.

"It is the tradition of the company to dispense free fuel to customers during the opening ceremony, so we dispensed fuel to customers at Millennium City for about three hours."

He noted that the new station was the fourth in Kaduna adding, "We have stations in Tudun Wada, Bypass and Kawo along the Kaduna-Zaria highway."

Speaking at the commissioning, a director in the company, Alhaji Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi Attamra promised customers of un-interrupted fuel supply.

He said it was the intention of the company to fully serve its customers wherever they are to justify the confidence reposed in it and assured of transparent business services for better results.

The Director added that the company has been able to attain greater heights due to its honest and strict compliance to stipulated guidelines on petroleum products distribution.

He therefore solicited the support and co-operation of the residents of Danbushiya towards the activities of the A. A. Rano petroleum Company in the area.