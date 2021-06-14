Ethiopia: News - Over 55,000 People Newly Displaced in East Wellega: UN

10 June 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — According to the East Wellega Zonal Disaster Risk Management Office (DRMO), the number of conflict-displaced people (IDP) in East Wollega Zone, in Oromia regional state, has reached 55,163 (9,825 households) following the recent wave of insecurity in Limmu, Haro Limmu and Guto Gida Woredas of East Wellega Zone and Yaso and Soge Woredas of Kamashi Zone in Benishangul Gumuz regional state.

"The security situation in the Wellega Zones remains volatile due to the presence of armed groups, with significant humanitarian consequences, including displacement and loss of lives and livelihood," the UNOCHA said. It also said the insecurity "has forced some humanitarian agencies to suspend their operations."

Ahead of the upcoming elections, "law and enforcement measures" have been put in place by the Regional Government, including "the imposition of a curfew imposed on three-wheel vehicles (bajaj) in Kellem Wellega and West Wellega Zones. This is in addition to random searches by Government security forces in major towns, including Nekemte." AS

