Nigeria: Dangote Fertilizer Plant Delivers 120 Trucks Daily

14 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

Dangote Urea Fertilizer is now on sale nationwide and the fertilizer plant in Lagos now pushes out 120 trucks per day, its official said.

In a statement, the Group Executive Director, (Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development), Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, said the plant which has the capacity to turn out over 4,500 tonnes of urea daily will conveniently meet the local demand and even produce for exports.

"Currently the demand is less than 1 million tonnes and we alone can produce 3 million tonnes, so we can easily meet local demand and also produce for export to other west African countries."

The company will also support the farmers with training on application of the fertilizer and even establish laboratories across the country for proper soil examination.

"The uniqueness of this plant, apart from the fact that we are producing is the focus on farmers' support, on training, education, development as we are now establishing laboratories across the country and even mobile laboratories where we can go drive around and take soil samples for proper examination to effectively grow the agricultural outputs across the country."

The plant was built to tap into Nigeria's demand for fertilizer, a critical component of achieving food sufficiency for Africa's most populous country.

