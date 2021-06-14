Ethiopia: News - Local Officials Denounce Postponement of South West Region Referendum

11 June 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Following an announcement of the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) to postpone the South West Regional referendum, Kaffa and Daworo zones voiced their disappointment. Officials from both zones said in statements that the unilateral decision did not take into consideration the factors that led to this referendum.

Kaffa Zone's Prosperity Party (PP) Bureau denounced the decision. Endashaw Kebede, PP Chairman, in the presser stated: "While we are almost fulfilling the essential prerequisites for the referendum, its postponement is groundless in our zone context." He called NEBE to reexamine its decision so that the referendum can be conducted on the scheduled date, June 21, 2021.

Belay Tessema, Kaffa Zone's vice administrator, expressed his concern saying ," The postponement of the referendum by the National Election Board of Ethiopia unilaterally, without involving the zonal administrations and the special woreda's officials, is unacceptable and unjustifiable."

The Dawuro zone administration released a statement that demanded NEBE to revise its decision. It articulated that "The decision does not take into consideration the current situation of our zone and our people are disappointed who are morally and psychologically ready to actively participate in the process of state building." It requested the board to conduct the election as planned previously, June 21, 2021 instead of September 6, 2021.

Following the due legal process, including the House of Federation unanimous approval,five zonal administrations and one district in the region namely, Kaffa, Sheka, Bench Sheko, Dawuro and West Omo Zones, and Konta Special district are coming together to form a single regional state, the South West by breaking away from South Nations Nationalities and People's Region (SNNP). The formation was to be decided by a referendum held as part of the 6th national election agenda. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South African Covid-19 Infections Surge Amid Third Infection Wave
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X