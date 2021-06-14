Kenya: Can John Baraza and Equity Stun AFC Leopards in the FKF Betway Cup?

13 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — John Baraza and his National Division One side Equity Bank take on giants AFC Leopards in the semi-final of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Beway Cup on Sunday, still reeling with confidence after eliminating Bandari in the quarters.

Baraza, winner of the Cup as a player in 2010 and 2014 with Sofapaka, as well as a finalist as a coach in 2019, knows a thing or two about Cup ties.

"When you have been there before, it gives you some experience. I have some lessons that I learnt as a player as well as as a coach and I have been using those lessons to the team and also to help the players tackle these games," Baraza told Capital Sport.

The youthful tactician was booted at Sofapaka at the start of the season alongside half of his technical bench and he decided to drop down to the third tier with Equity.

It has not only been his performance in the Cup that has spoken for him but also the team's performance in the Division One League where they are placed second in the standings.

"I don't think I needed to prove anything to anyone. For me, I always say I can coach anywhere. Look at Marcelo Bielsa, one of the best coaches in the world who decided to join Leeds in the second tier. For me as a coach I just focus on the work and now everyone can see the results," the tactician, two time Golden Boot winner of the Premier League said.

Against AFC, he faces a tough task of an equally hungry opponent who have not won any title in the last seven years.

But, Baraza wants his players to summon the same spirit they had against Bandari where they beat them by a solitary goal and try to drown another giant at the Utalii Ground.

"It is all about a positive attitude because on the pitch, it is 11 versus 11 and the players just need to go there and showcase their skills. Against Bandari, we played like lions and showed that we can match with the big boys,"

"It is another ball game in the semis but we need to go in with confidence and try to create another piece of history," the coach added.

