Nigeria: 2021 UTME - JAMB Urges Candidates to Complete Registration June 15

Following the announcement of another two-week extension of registration deadline for candidates who had commenced the registration process for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) before May 29, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged the cleared applicants to complete their registration before June 15.

The examination body, in a statement issued on Monday morning, said from 12 noon on Monday, the details of the special centres where the affected applicants will complete their registration would be sent to them through their mobile lines.

The statement, which was signed by the examination body's head of public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, also noted that the same message would be available on JAMB's website for the concerned applicants.

It, however, noted that only the applicants who have successfully secured their profile codes should expect the message, adding that those whose profile codes were yet to be generated have had their details forwarded to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

NIMC is the body in charge of the creation of the unique identity number which has been made a mandatory registration requirement for 2021 UTME.

The statement by JAMB is reproduced below:

COMPLETION OF 2021 UTME/DE REGISTRATION FOR CANDIDATES WHO DID NOT REGISTER WITHIN THE STIPULATED TIME AND THE EXTENSION PERIOD

At the end of the period originally scheduled for the 2021/2022 UTME/DE registration on the 15th May,2021, the registration period was extended by another two weeks up to the 29th of May, 2021 to accommodate candidates who, largely due to issues related with newly introduced pre-requisite of National Identification Number(NIN) could not register.

Additional extension of two weeks was made to compile the list of all prospective candidates who for any reason were unable to register.

The candidates who have not registered but have secured the profile codes and initiated the registration process are expected to visit specially designated registration centres to complete the registration on Tuesday, 15th of June, 2021.

Designated registration centre for each candidate is being forwarded to him/her through the GSM text(SMS) messages and available on the web-site of the Board ( www.jamb.gov.ng) from 12 noon on Monday 14th June, 2021. The identification number on each form given to the candidates has been used to assign the candidates to their registration centres.

Only candidates who have secured their profile codes are expected to visit the centres while the few who have not yet obtained their NIN or profile codes have been forwarded to NIMC and would be contacted as soon as they are cleared by NIMC.

Each candidate posted to any non- JAMB owned CBT centre is expected to pay the registration fee of N1000 to such CBT centre.

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, Head of Media, JAMB