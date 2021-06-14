Nigeria: Danbatta Seeks Support for Ubiquitous ICT Adoption

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Danbatta, has urged stakeholders in Nigeria to support the Commission in its quest to ensure ubiquitous adoption and use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), with a view to transforming the nation's economy.

This is just as the EVC pledged the commitment of NCC to continue to be in the vanguard of implementing the Federal Government's policies aimed at digitalising the nation's economy.

Mr Danbatta, a professor, made the call at the weekend while commissioning the "Prof Umar Garba Danbatta Computer Laboratory" donated by Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited to the Government Senior Secondary School (GSS), Danbatta, Kano State.

The historic school is the alma mater of Mr Danbatta, who, himself, has consistently implemented many philanthropic and people-oriented projects in his Danbatta community in addition to his strides in driving the development of ICT adoption and usage, via numerous initiatives as the country's Chief Telecoms Regulator.

Mr Danbatta expressed his gratitude to the company for choosing his alma mater for the important ICT project.

He noted that the facility will not only bring invaluable benefits to the students and teachers of the GSS in Danbatta, but also impact other neighbouring schools.

The schools will utilise the tech facility for preparing their pupils for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other educational purposes.

He charged the students and others desirous of upgrading their knowledge of ICT to avail themselves of the ample opportunity provided by the new facility within their own domain.

Restating the NCC's commitment toward digitising Nigeria's economy, Mr Danbatta said the Commission will continue to be at the forefront of implementing Federal Government's policies aimed at achieving the goal.

Speaking earlier, the Director, Public Relation of Huawei Nigeria, Lola Fafore, observed that the fully-fledged computer laboratory donated to the school is equipped with free 4G internet service for 90 days as well as computer-based testing (CBT) training applications for JAMB installed in the computers for the benefit of the students.

She said, as part of the company's contribution to Nigeria through corporate social responsibility, the firm would continue to promote digital inclusion, especially through provision of access to technology.

"As a company, Huawei looks forward to making more contributions to Nigeria by supporting the NCC in bridging the digital connectivity divide, training talents, building capacity, knowledge transfer and supporting the process of achieving a fully-digital economy," she said.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of Danbatta Charity Foundation (DCF), Nasiru Danguda, commended the NCC for attracting major development projects to the community, thereby opening unprecedented windows of opportunity for the people.

Mr Danguda said, "This is not the first time Huawei is donating this kind of project in Danbatta as Maimunatu Girls Secondary School is also a previous beneficiary. We, the people of Danbatta, are grateful to you and are also proud that we have Prof Danbatta making us proud with his outstanding performance at NCC, which has attracted us to global giants like Huawei."

Only recently, traditional rulers and concerned community leaders commended Mr Danbatta for his role in boosting security and supporting other initiatives aimed at stepping up the tempo of development in Danbatta Local Government Area, Kano State and its environs vis-a-vis concerted effort towards national development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The inauguration ceremony was organised by DCF in conjunction with four other organisations, namely Zauren Tuntuba, a non-for-profit organisation; Danbatta Academic Forum (DAF); Danbatta Reporters; and, Duniya Ba Hutu.

Also at the event, 10 (ten) female students from Muslim Community College of Health Sciences and Technology, Funtua, and another 20 (twenty) female beneficiaries of the vocational training empowerment programme with bias for tailoring and fashion designing, all under the sponsorship of Mr Danbatta, celebrated their graduation.

The event, which featured the presentation of sewing machines and other fashion designing items to the two sets of qualified trainees, also saw Mr Danbatta being conferred with a special recognition award for his immense contribution to the security of Danbatta community, among other community development initiatives