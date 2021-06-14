Nigeria: Ekiti Farmer's Kidnappers Demand N30 Million Ransom

14 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

Police say they are not aware of the ransom and that their "men are combing the surrounding bushes in collaboration with local hunters and Amotekun corps."

The kidnappers of Jimoh Olodan, a farmer in Iyemero Ekiti in Ikole Local Government area of Ekiti State, have demanded a N30 million ransom for his release.

Mr Olodan <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/467495-farmer-kidnapped-in-ekiti.html">was kidnapped</a> at Elegure farmstead at about 11 p.m., on Friday.

The kidnappers numbering 18, were said to have invaded the farmstead, which was three kilometres to Iyemero Ekiti and about 15 minutes drive to the community.

The bandits shot sporadically into the air to scare the residents, and then besieged Mr Olodan's residence before taking him to an unknown destination.

A source at the farm told journalists on Sunday that the kidnappers contacted Mr Olodan's family around 7.30 p.m. on Saturday and made the demand.

"The people who kidnapped Alhaji Olodan had contacted the family asking for money that has caused serious problem for the victim's relations," the source, who would not want to be named for safety reasons, said.

"They were asking for the sum of N30 million, which the family found to be too outrageous and they were not comfortable with such demand.

"The family and the entire town are very cautious of the safety of the man, because of his role in the community. He is a successful farmer and one of those people we are looking up to .

"They are running around to be able to raise sum money, so that the man can be freed. The negotiation is still on with the abductors."

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, said the police were not aware of the latest development.

"We are not aware that they had contacted the family and asked for ransom," Mr Abutu said.

"But I know that our men are combing the surrounding bushes in collaboration with local hunters and Amotekun corps."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X