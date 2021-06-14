Nigeria: Ekiti Farmer's Kidnappers Demand N30 Million Ransom

Police say they are not aware of the ransom and that their "men are combing the surrounding bushes in collaboration with local hunters and Amotekun corps."

The kidnappers of Jimoh Olodan, a farmer in Iyemero Ekiti in Ikole Local Government area of Ekiti State, have demanded a N30 million ransom for his release.

Mr Olodan <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/467495-farmer-kidnapped-in-ekiti.html">was kidnapped</a> at Elegure farmstead at about 11 p.m., on Friday.

The kidnappers numbering 18, were said to have invaded the farmstead, which was three kilometres to Iyemero Ekiti and about 15 minutes drive to the community.

The bandits shot sporadically into the air to scare the residents, and then besieged Mr Olodan's residence before taking him to an unknown destination.

A source at the farm told journalists on Sunday that the kidnappers contacted Mr Olodan's family around 7.30 p.m. on Saturday and made the demand.

"The people who kidnapped Alhaji Olodan had contacted the family asking for money that has caused serious problem for the victim's relations," the source, who would not want to be named for safety reasons, said.

"They were asking for the sum of N30 million, which the family found to be too outrageous and they were not comfortable with such demand.

"The family and the entire town are very cautious of the safety of the man, because of his role in the community. He is a successful farmer and one of those people we are looking up to .

"They are running around to be able to raise sum money, so that the man can be freed. The negotiation is still on with the abductors."

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, said the police were not aware of the latest development.

"We are not aware that they had contacted the family and asked for ransom," Mr Abutu said.

"But I know that our men are combing the surrounding bushes in collaboration with local hunters and Amotekun corps."