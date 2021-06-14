Nigeria: PDP Governors in Strategy Meeting, Plot APC Downfall in 2023

14 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Chairperson of the PDP Governors' Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, says the PDP is set to regain power.

State governors under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have converged on Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, to stategise on how to dethrone the governing All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general elections.

On Sunday, the governors pledged to provide the needed platform for the party to return to power at the federal level in 2023.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, made the pledge at a state banquet, organised by the Akwa-lbom State government, ahead of the forum meeting in Uyo.

Mr Tambuwal said the PDP governors would not disappoint Nigerians who are looking up to them to actualise their yearnings for the party to return to power in 2023.

"These star-studded leaders of PDP governors in their respective states and political generals are determined by the grace of God through your prayers, support and cooperation, to rescue Nigeria," Mr Tambuwal said.

"It is a task that we must accomplish to the glory of God and his glory alone.

"God on our side, we are determined as leaders, to provide that platform for the emergence of another PDP leadership in this country, come 2023."

He urged all citizens, especially religious leaders, to continue to pray for the country, especially over the security situation in the country.

"We need prayers. God is always there for His people and will never be tired of Nigeria for His glory," the governor added.

Earlier in his remarks, Gov. Emmanuel Udom, welcoming the PDP governors to the state, told them that their people did not make mistakes in electing them to represent them.

Mr Udom described the PDP governors as leaders with characters and charisma.

The PDP National Legal Adviser, Emmanuel Enoidem, speaking on behalf of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), said the PDP governors are making the party proud with their performances in their respective states.

"Today, if there is any hope of democracy in Nigeria, it has come from the PDP governors because of their excellent performance in their states," he said.

Mr Enoidem advised the PDP governors to sustain those efforts to foster development in Nigeria.

He said that although the responsibilities ahead are enormous, PDP governors must continue to work together to rise to the challenges facing of the country.

PDP governors at the event were those of Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Delta, Enugu, Rivers, Taraba, Sokoto, Bayelsa, Edo and the deputy governor of Zamafara State.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

