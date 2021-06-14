Tanzania: Over 160 Illegal Immigrants Nabbed in Karagwe

12 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa

ABOUT 161 illegal immigrants were nabbed by the Immigration Department in Kagera Region for entering and living in the country without processing residential permits.

Acting Kagera Regional Immigration Officer (RIO), Mr Thomas Fussi said the aliens were nabbed on Wednesday in Karagwe District following a two days operation conducted by the department He explained that out of the number 152 were Burundians, seven Rwandese and two Ugandans and had already been served with PI notice.

He further explained that three Tanzanians-all residents of Karagwe District have been issued a warning for aiding the aliens. Mr Fussi further said the immigration officials in collaboration with village leadership were working closely to identify people who lived in the United Republic of Tanzania without processing residential permits.

He appealed to residents in the region to report aliens to authorities for necessary measures.

"Border between a country and another is an opportunity to people living in the area. People should use border areas to do business and improve their standards of living provided that they satisfy all the legal requirements. Our role as government is to make sure that these people are benefiting but they should follow immigration regulations," he said.

