Malawi: Former DPP Ishmael Wadi Laid to Rest

Renowned and former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Ishmael Wadi, has been laid to rest at Area 2 Cemetery in Lilongwe today.

Wadi died at the Kamuzu Central Hospital on Friday 11 June, 2021. His family sources said the former top government prosecutor succumbed to a liver problem.

Family sources told Nyasa Times that the fallen legal luminary has been battling liver complications for a long time.

One of the mourners, Sheikh Yasin Jafali, said the death of Wadi is a great loss to the Muslim Community.

"He built us 17 Mosques in the Central Region using from his pocket. He was paying salaries for all the workers in all the mosques and you can see the group which has been created now," said Jafali.

Wadi has a rich legal history but he has died while serving at Wadi Legal Practitioners & Associates and he has been with the company for 13 years.

In January 2008, late former President Bingu wa Mutharika Mutharika appointed Wadi as DPP in the Ministry of Justice.

Prior to this appointment, he worked for Liwimbi & Partners after attaining his Master's Degree in Business Administration at ESAMI from Feb 2000 - Jun 2004.

He also attained his first degree at the Chancellor College of the University of Malawi.