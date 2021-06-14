Malawi: Former DPP Ishmael Wadi Laid to Rest

11 June 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Renowned and former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Ishmael Wadi, has been laid to rest at Area 2 Cemetery in Lilongwe today.

Wadi died at the Kamuzu Central Hospital on Friday 11 June, 2021. His family sources said the former top government prosecutor succumbed to a liver problem.

Family sources told Nyasa Times that the fallen legal luminary has been battling liver complications for a long time.

One of the mourners, Sheikh Yasin Jafali, said the death of Wadi is a great loss to the Muslim Community.

"He built us 17 Mosques in the Central Region using from his pocket. He was paying salaries for all the workers in all the mosques and you can see the group which has been created now," said Jafali.

Wadi has a rich legal history but he has died while serving at Wadi Legal Practitioners & Associates and he has been with the company for 13 years.

In January 2008, late former President Bingu wa Mutharika Mutharika appointed Wadi as DPP in the Ministry of Justice.

Prior to this appointment, he worked for Liwimbi & Partners after attaining his Master's Degree in Business Administration at ESAMI from Feb 2000 - Jun 2004.

He also attained his first degree at the Chancellor College of the University of Malawi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South African Covid-19 Infections Surge Amid Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X