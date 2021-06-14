Tanzania: What $150m Boost From World Bank Means for Zanzibar Economy

Dar es Salaam — World Bank yesterday approved $150 million (Sh345 billion) targeting to improve the living conditions of 230,000 urban and rural residents in Zanzibar.

The financing aims to boost inclusive growth with increased access to basic infrastructure and services and enhanced institutional capacities.

The new International Development Association (IDA) was approved by the WB for Boosting Inclusive Growth for Zanzibar - Integrated Development (BIG-Z) project which will be implemented in both Unguja and Pemba, and will cover Zanzibar city and selected gateway villages and town councils.

"Our recent poverty assessment for Zanzibar showed that urban development yielded higher returns to economic activities and, together with greater access to basic services and productive assets, contributed to the poverty reduction recently achieved in the isles," said Mara Warwick, WB country director. "Zanzibar can leverage on this progress with cohesive investments in infrastructure and basic services and strengthened urban-rural linkages to foster inclusive economic growth," she added.

The five-year project adopts an area-based integrated development approach to deliver systematic solutions, with the activities organized into four components. The first component involves investments in infrastructure and basic services as well as various support programmes to improve the livelihoods.