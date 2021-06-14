Botswana: President Masisi Invites Bakhresa to Botswana

12 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deogratius Kamagi

BOTSWANA's President Mokgweetsi Masisi has invited the Tanzania based Bakhresa Group of Companies to invest in his country as part of continued efforts to boost economies of the two counties and cement the existing ties.

President Masisi made the remarks on Friday during his visit to the Bakhresa mills at Tazara along the Nyerere road and the Mandela expressway. Impressed by the investment that Bakhresa has made in the country, Mr Masisi who was in the country for a two-day official visit, said Botswana was ready to receive investors from Tanzania.

"The role of the government in Africa including Botswana is to strengthen companies owned by Africans including the Bakhresa Company that has also spread in different countries within the Southern African Development Community (SADC)," he said.

In Tanzania, Bakhresa has invested in 20 factories, 17 of them being in Tanzania mainland and three in Zanzibar.

"Some of the products being produced by the factories are being sold in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Republic of Congo, Angola, Somalia, Comoro, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Qatar, Philippines and Vietnam," said the Spokesperson of Said Salim Bakhresa companies, Mr Hussein Sufian.

Mr Masisi left the country for Botswana in the afternoon after completing his two -day official visit to Tanzania. On Thursday, President Masisi met with his host, President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the State House in Dar es Salaam, where the two leaders expressed determination to foster bilateral ties to fuel economic development for the two countries.

The two countries pledged to revive the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) of cooperation within a timeframe of three months. President Samia underscored the significance of Masisi's visit, noting that economic relations between the two African nations have gradually kept growing with the trade volume rising from 731m/- to 3.5bn/- between 2005 and 2020, respectively.

The president added that the total value of investments from Botswana in Tanzania has reached US dollars 231 million, creating more than 2,128 jobs.

