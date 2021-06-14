Nigeria: 2023 - Yoruba Group Asks Buhari to Hand Over to Youths

A cross-section of Yoruba youths under the aegis of Afenifere for Collective Transformation (ACT) has formally written to President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to keep to his words when he signed the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill in 2018 and hand over power to a vibrant young man at the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

The director-general of the group, Tolu Ajayi, who read the letter to newsmen during a press conference at the weekend in Abuja, stressed that handing over to youths in 2023 would be the only way to checkmate growing youthful unrest, restiveness and violence across the country.

The ACT leader urged APC to reduce its cost for Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, adding that zoning of party offices was a fraud and should not be contemplated in the party ahead of the 2023 general poll.