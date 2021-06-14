Uganda Registers 15 Covid-19 Deaths in One Day

12 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nobert Atukunda

Uganda has registered a record 15 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 423.

Recently 14 deaths were confirmed in one day. In a period of five days, Uganda has registered 40 deaths.

Meanwhile, the country on Saturday registered 1735 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number to 60,250. It has taken the country a few days to hit the 60,000 mark. The country's recoveries stand at 48,160.

Kampala continues to register the highest cases. According to Ministry of Health data, Kampala has registered 1,117, Wakiso 171, Gulu 111, Mbarara, 61, Luwero 46, Masaka 26, Kiryandongo 16, Tororo 16, Jinja 14, Busia 13, Mukono 11, Soroti 10, Kyegegwa 9, Buikwe 9, Butaleja 10, Bugiri 9, Sironko,7, among others.

According to health experts, a number of cases are in the community which is fueling transmission.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X