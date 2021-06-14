Angola: Military Personnel Attached to Security Affairs Barred From Leaving Country

12 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Attorney General's Office announced Friday twenty-four (24) members of the Security Affairs to the President of Republic, including Major Pedro Lussaty, as having been prevented from leaving the country.

The Attorney General Office (PGR), said that the military personnel are suspected of involvement in the case of operation crab "Operação Carangueje.

According to Angola National Radio station, among the other names on the list are also those of the Lt. Generals Ernesto Pires, Angelino Vieira, José Fernandes, João Cristovão, Paulo Costa and the brigadier José Nicolau, who were recently sacked by the Head of State.

The list includes other military members and the major Pedro Lussaty, who was detained several weeks ago in possession of 19 suitcases containing millions in banknotes of the local currency "kwanzas", US dollars and Euros, in addition to other valuable items.

PGR argues that the measure is intended to keep them available in the case of the need to cooperate with the justice in investigation involving the major Pedro Lussaty.

The PGR source underlines that it does not means that they are viewed as criminals but a valid measure to deal with the cases of the kind.

The Public Prosecutor Office determined the preventive detention of the major Pedro Lussaty, attached to the Security Affairs Office to the Head of State on suspicion of embezzlement, retention of money and criminal association.

