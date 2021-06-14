Nigeria: Why 14 Lawmakers-Elect Failed to Turn Up for Swearing-in - Edo Deputy Gov

Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has said the 14 lawmakers-elect who have not been inaugurated were misled by their godfathers to stay away from their swearing-in.

Shaibu stated this at the weekend while addressing June 12 protesters at the Government House, Benin City.

He said the members-elect failed to make themselves available for swearing-in after Governor Godwin Obaseki had issued a proclamation letter as required by law.

"As we speak, I don't have a representative from Etsako West Constituency II because they decided to follow a godfather shortly after they were voted into office.

"We did everything to beg them; we said you are not representing one godfather, you are representing the good people of your constituency. But they refused to come back and be sworn in.

"Somebody far away in Lagos, instead was giving them instructions. He said the governor should issue a second proclamation letter which is against the law," he said.