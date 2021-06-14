Nigeria: Why 14 Lawmakers-Elect Failed to Turn Up for Swearing-in - Edo Deputy Gov

14 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has said the 14 lawmakers-elect who have not been inaugurated were misled by their godfathers to stay away from their swearing-in.

Shaibu stated this at the weekend while addressing June 12 protesters at the Government House, Benin City.

He said the members-elect failed to make themselves available for swearing-in after Governor Godwin Obaseki had issued a proclamation letter as required by law.

"As we speak, I don't have a representative from Etsako West Constituency II because they decided to follow a godfather shortly after they were voted into office.

"We did everything to beg them; we said you are not representing one godfather, you are representing the good people of your constituency. But they refused to come back and be sworn in.

"Somebody far away in Lagos, instead was giving them instructions. He said the governor should issue a second proclamation letter which is against the law," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X