Nigeria: 10 Killed in Bauchi, Kaduna, Osun Road Accidents

Six people including a child have been confirmed dead while 10 others injured in a multiple auto crash involving three vehicles in Bauchi State.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Gumero Village, Kafin Madaki along Bauchi-Kano road

The Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Bauchi Sector Command, Assistant Corp Marshall Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Bauchi, said the accident was caused by wrongful overtaking involving a white Toyota Hiace Bus which belongs to the Ministry of Justice, Gusau, Zamfara State and two other private vehicles, a Saloon and Peugeot 406 with registration number: KNT503JF.

Abdullahi said FRSC personnel from Ningi Station Office immediately responded within few minutes and got to the scene for rescue operation.

He said the victims were taken to Kafin Madaki and Ningi General Hospitals for treatment, adding that "it was at the hospital that six people were confirmed dead by a medical doctor while 10 others sustained various degrees of injuries in the process".

Abdullahi said: "They evacuated the 16 people involved in the crash to the hospital. They comprise of five male adults, seven female adults, three male children and one girl child. The deceased includes four male adults, one female adult and one male child."

He added that the remaining 10 people who sustained injuries included one male adult, six female adults, two male children and one girl child.

In another incident in Kaduna State, one missionary has died while several others were injured in a road accident along Kaduna- Abuja highway on Sunday.

The incident happened in the afternoon around Audu Jangwam village causing serious traffic gridlock on the road.

Details of the accident were sketchy but it was gathered that the dead and injured were rushed to Saint Gerald's Hospital by the officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Daily Trust learned the victims were returning from a burial in the Eastern part of the country.

The Sector Commander in the state, Hafiz Mohammed confirmed the incident but said full details would be made available later in the day.

Similarly, two persons died yesterday as a passenger bus rammed into bush at the Iwaraja area in Osun State.

The driver of the white Toyota Hiace lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road before ramming into the bush.

The Osun State Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander Paul Okpe, confirmed the incident.

Okpe spoke through the FRSC Public Relations Officer for Osun Command, Agnes Ogungbemi.

The FRSC boss said 16 people were involved in the accident, including 14 males and two females.

He said two men died while two others sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said the injured victims and two corpses were taken to Wesley Hospital, Ilesa by the patrol team.

A Tecno T485 phone and Identify Card bearing Okunola Jebesi, the deceased, two ATM cards, Oppo phone and N10,015 were recovered at the scene of the accident.

In another incident in Osun State, a middle-aged man riding a Red Boxer Bajaj Motorcycle with registration number RLG153QC was crushed to death yesterday by a hit and run vehicle in Osogbo, the state capital.

The accident happened at Malam Tope area, Ring Road, Osogbo-Ikirun highway, Osogbo, the state capital.

Eyewitnesses said an unknown vehicle hit the man on the motorcycle and that he died on the spot.

Officials of the FRSC arrived at the scene on time and evacuated the corpse to the morgue of Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo

The Osun State Sector Commander of FRSC, Corps Commander Paul Okpe while confirming the incident sympathised with the family of the deceased.

Okpe who spoke through the Sector Public Relations Officer for the Command, Agnes Ogungbemi said the accident might probably have been caused by overspeeding.