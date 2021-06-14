Nigeria: APC Needs Yari As National Chair to Retain Power in 2023 - Group

A coalition of political groups under the aegis of Progressives for Yari (P4Y) has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) needs a former governor of Zamfara State and former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF), Abdulaziz Yari as its next national chairman to enable it to retain power in 2023.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, leaders of the newly-formed P4Y announced plans to begin an "elaborate onslaught against the deliberate misinformation being targeted against Yari."

Leaders of the group, Mr. Jide Kehinde, Umar Adamu and Emeka Nwafor-Ibe, said Yari would unite the party and prepare it for greatness.

"The APC needs Yari as national chairman who can really bring people together for a victorious march towards 2023. It is of extreme significance when we have such personality who is very loyal to the APC in addition to having deep capacity to drive the manifesto of the party and work for it at all levels.

"Arrangements are being concluded for the launch of Progressives for Yari (P4Y) in all the six geo-political zones across the federation; you will soon be hearing much about us on a steady basis," Mr Kehinde said.