Nigeria: Uzodinma to Set Up Commission of Inquiry On Killings in Imo

14 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam

Governor Hope Uzodinma has pledged to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of some people in Imo State during the period the state was gripped by insecurity.

To this effect, the governor has promised to set up a Commission of Inquiry to look into the cases of killings occasioned by the recent security challenges.

He dropped the hint on Saturday when he met with leaders from Imo State at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Owerri as part of activities to mark the 2021 Democracy Day.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser, Media Oguwike Nwachuku, said that a Commission of Inquiry had become necessary so that Imo people will have a clearer picture of what happened few weeks ago when some lives were lost as a result of the fight against insecurity in the state.

