The federal government has reappointed Dr Olatunde Alabi and Dr Osiatuma Azubuike as Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, Kogi State and the FMC, Asaba, Delta State, respectively.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, conveyed the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to them yesterday during a brief ceremony in Abuja.

The minister said, "The second and final term of four years takes effect from 15th June, 2021."