Nigeria: Deliver the Change You Promised Nigerians - Oyegun to Buhari

14 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

A former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has lamented that the APC-led government is yet to implement its change agenda for the nation six years after coming to power.

Oyegun, a former governor of Edo State, spoke at the weekend in Abuja, during the public presentation of a book titled 'APC's Litmus Tests: Nigerian Democracy and Politics of Change', written by the Director General of the Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohammed Lukman.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC must address the current agitations and social unrest in the country and deliver on the change agenda.

Buhari's campaign for the 2015 and the 2019 elections centred on three cardinal principles - economy, security and fighting corruption.

Oyegun said, "We are in charge today, a progressive government, a progressive regime and I think it is proper that we show to the nation that when the people want some degree of change we should be responsive to it, we should address it.

"We cannot continue to allow the subject to become something that threatens our nation at any turn. So, the earlier we address it, the earlier we show that as a party we are responsive to the feelings of the people, the desires of the people and the wants of the people.

"Look at what is happening. Today, we are having all sorts of organisations cropping out with all sorts of names. We haven't defined their operational status. We haven't defined their relativity properly with the established security agents and the rest. Things are bad, there is no question. People are angry, there is no question. People are hungry, there is no question."

Oyegun who asked the APC-led government to address the insecurity in the land also expressed displeasure over the non-implementation of the Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led Committee on True Federalism. He said the report if implemented would stabilise the country

Speaking at the occasion, Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni who was represented by a member of the Caretaker Committee representing the Youth Wing, Barrister Ismail Ahmed, said the party had gone through a lot from the period of formation to date because it is an amalgamation of different political parties.

