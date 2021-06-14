Zimbabwe: 137 Army Officers Pass Logistics Course

A TOTAL of 137 students at the Ordinance and Transport Training School (OTTS) of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) graduated at the Lookout Masuku Barracks on the outskirts of Bulawayo last week.

Those who graduated underwent five ordinance and transport courses: basic stores course, intermediate stores management and driving, basic learner drivers' course, mechanical transport junior non-commissioned members administration course and the driving and maintenance instructor's course at OTTS.

Colonel Thompson Mkhwananzi presided over the passout of officers drawn from the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and the Zimbabwe Women's Services (ZWS).

"Let me congratulate you for being resolute and loyal to the organisation during the hard and trying economic times we are facing," he said.

"As if it was not enough, the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic added its own restriction. I would like to commend you on your good discipline during the period of your stay at the school."

Col Mkhwananzi urged those who graduated to remain focused and committed to their mission.

"I am informed that you faced challenges during your training, but you were successful and determined to fulfil your mission," he said.

"I want to urge you to maximise on the skills you gained during your training and to continue observing the World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. The challenges you faced will be rectified as a matter of priority."

Col Mkhwananzi urged soldiers to be exemplary in their driving skills to avoid road carnage.

"The driver's licence you acquired does not make you good drivers, but you need to gain experience and perfect your skills. Set a good example for civilians to imitate. You should drive cautiously to avoid road carnage," he said.

"I would like to thank the commandant and the staff for working so hard and tirelessly in achieving this goal in such hard and trying economic times."