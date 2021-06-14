South Africa: The Death of Shaleen Surtie-Richards 'Is a Wake-Up Call to Care' for South African Artists

13 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

Veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards paved the way for actors in post-apartheid South Africa and brought smiles to millions of viewers across the country, but in her last days, she could barely afford medical care. She was laid to rest on Sunday after she died from unknown causes on 7 June.

South Africa's "aunty", Shaleen Surtie-Richards, was laid to rest during a ceremony filled with song, laughter and tears at the Durbanville Memorial Park in Cape Town on Sunday.

Born in Upington in 1955, she was known for iconic roles such as Fiela in the 1988 film Fiela se Kind. Despite her profound impact on South Africa's cultural landscape, "Nenna" as she was affectionately known from her role on the TV soap opera Egoli, spent her last days battling financial hardship.

The Presidency accorded the theatre, film and television icon a Category 2 Special Provincial Funeral.

"Few people knew how much she suffered," said Western Cape MP Rodney Lentit on behalf of Public Works Minister Patricia...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

