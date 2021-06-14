South Africa: We Need the Decuplets Distraction in These Days of Misery

11 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
column By Sibusiso Ngalwa

Now, we were engrossed in whether it is possible for the woman to deliver five of the children naturally and the other half by caesarean section. It was and remains a welcome distraction because our lives are pathetic.

Ah, South Africa! Our country can be accused of many things, but boring is not one of them.

For the better part of the week, the entire country was caught up in an emotional see-saw, arguing over the existence or lack thereof of 10 babies allegedly born to a Thembisa mother.

As I wrote this column, the conundrum remained amid the confusion created by various government departments: one confirmed the existence of the decuplets (a word that did not exist in my vocabulary until last week) while others denied that such an extraordinary birth took place at any of the hospitals in the Gauteng province.

And so South Africa was distracted for a moment as the social media sphere and newsrooms were divided over the story.

That said, I still don't believe the 10 babies exist. If they do, then my grandmother is alive. Journalism has the basic tenet that every story should...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

