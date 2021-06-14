Botswana: President Masisi Receives His First Covid-19 Jab

12 June 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Ketshepile More

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi Friday (June11) received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Masisi had previously stated that he would follow the age-based criteria that government had put in place for vaccination.

Following his vaccination at Maruapula community hall, the President encouraged citizens to take the vaccine when their turn comes, saying it was important as the vaccine will reduce the mortality rate.

Government has rolled out vaccination with age phases, and Director of Public Health Dr Malebogo Kebabonye indicated in an interview that their target in each phase was 80 per cent success.

Dr Kebabonye said in the first phase of elderly people aged 75 years and older, they met the 80 per cent success target, which allowed them to move on to the next phase of 55 years and older.

She said they would move to the next phase of age 30-54 category when they reach the 80 per cent mark in the current phase.

She further said the targeted completion of elderly people which is phase 1 was end of July, adding that they hoped to start age 30-54 phase by August if they receive vaccine doses in time.

Dr Kebabonye continued to encourage the citizens to comply with safety protocols in place. She emphasised that the vaccine was not a cure, nor would it stop infection, but rather reduced the impact of the virus.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

